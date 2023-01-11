2023 January 11 15:21

Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering launches a new 24,000 TEU boxship built for OOCL - Offshore Energy

Dalian COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co. (DACKS), a joint venture between COSCO Shipping and Kawasaki Shipbuilding, has floated out a new 24,000 TEU boxship built for Hong Kong-based shipowner Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), according to Offshore Energy.

The launching ceremony of the new ultra-large vessel took place on 9 January. The containership has a total length of 399.99 meters, a molded width of 61.3 meters, a molded depth of 33.2 meters, and a nominal container capacity of more than 24,000 TEU.

The unit is classed by classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS). After entering into operation, it will serve the Asia-Europe route.

According to the company, the vessel is the first 24,000 TEU containership constructed and launched by DACKS.



The design of the ship incorporates a newly developed energy-saving bulbous bow, propeller front shroud and other energy-saving devices.

Furthermore, DACKS emphasized that “the world’s largest capacity high-efficiency permanent magnet shaft generator system” was installed, with the purpose of energy saving and enhancing operability.

Additionally, the first set of intelligent safety management system for the entire life cycle of the hull structure in China is independently developed to predict structural damage in advance.

With the application of the new technologies, the company strives to achieve greater environmental performance with the ship meeting the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) requirements of EEDI Phase 3 in advance.

In November last year, NACKS, another joint venture between COSCO Shipping and Kawasaki Shipbuilding, launched one more 24,000 TEU boxship for OOCL.