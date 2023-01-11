2023 January 11 15:06

Oman LNG signs LNG supply deal with Shell

State-owned Oman LNG has signed an agreement with Shell to supply 0.8mn metric tons/year of LNG for ten years starting from 2025, the official Oman News Agency reported on January 10. Shell is already a shareholder in Oman LNG.



The Shell deal has been announced just days after Oman LNG signed binding term sheet agreements to deliver a total of 2.35mn mt/year of LNG to three Japanese companies.

Oman LNG is 51% owned by the government of Oman, 30% by Shell, 5.4% by Total, 5% by Kogas, and Japanese and Omani firms own other stakes of under 3%.