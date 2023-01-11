2023 January 11 13:54

GTT receives orders from DSME for the tank design of four new LNG carriers

GTT announces having received, in the fourth quarter of 2022, three orders from its partner the Korean shipyard Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) for the tank design for a total of four new Liquified Natural Gas Carriers (LNGCs), on behalf of several international shipowners, according to the company's release.

GTT will design the tanks of these four vessels, each of them offering a capacity of 174,000 m3, and will be fitted with an NO96 family membrane containment system developed by GTT.

The delivery of the vessels is scheduled between the third and the fourth quarters of 2026.