2023 January 11 11:33

Container throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port in 2022 rose by 9% YoY to 290 thousand TEU

The port’s total throughput exceeded 5 million tonnes for the first time in its history

In 2022, container throughput of Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port (Vladmorrybport) rose by 9%, year-on-year, to 290 thousand TEU (including 27 thousand TEU of refer containers). Fish products accounted for 50% of the refer containers, the company said in its Telegram channel.

The port’s total throughput totaled 5.033 million tonnes which is the highest result in the company’s history.

Despite the redirection of transport flows eastwards and maximum loading of the Far East terminals, Vladmorrybport ensures timely handling of containers. According to analytical agency Morcenter-TEK, Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port is one of Russia’s five largest terminals.

Optimization of technological processes and modernization of port infrastructure were the key factors ensuring the growth of throughput.

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port JSC is one of the leading ports in Russia’s Far East able to handle up to 5 million tonnes of cargo per year including more than 200,000 TEUs. It is located on the southern coast of the nonfreezing Zolotoi Rog Bay. The quay line of 10 berths which is 2,020 m long, 10 km of railway lines and 3 locomotives enable the company to handle 71 wagons per day.

In 2021, Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port handled 507 thousand tonnes of fish cargo including 181 thousand tonnes of containerized cargo. Exports totaled 114 thousand tonnes of fish products in containers.

Vladivostok Sea Fishing Port is operated by Vladivostok Fish Terminal LLC, key resident of Free Port of Vladivostok.