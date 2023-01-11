2023 January 11 09:42

Freeport of Ventspils cargo turnover in 2022 increased by 33% YoY to 14.7 million tonnes

Image source: Port of Ventspils Authority he number of calls totaled 1,386

In 2022, cargo traffic via Latvia’s Port of Ventspils rose by 33% from the same period a year earlier reaching 14.7 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

The volume includes 6.77 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+13%, year-on-year), 5.13 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (up 2.1 times) and 2.83 million tonnes of general cargo (+7.4%), says the port authority.



The number of ship calls was 1,386 (+5.8%).

As it was reported earlier, freight volume handled in another Latvian port, Liepaja, rose by 7.8%, year-on-year, to 7.6 million tonnes. The port’s container throughput fell by 13% to 11.52 thousand TEU.

The Port of Ventspils is located near the Venta River. There are several terminals at the port for handling crude oil and oil products, liquid bulk cargo, including chemicals and fertilizers, metal and coal, timber and fish, containers and Ro-Ro cargo. Cargo volume of the port in 2021 reached 11 million tonnes.

