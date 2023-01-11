2023 January 11 09:18

Port of Liepaja throughput in 2022 rose by 7.8% Y-o-Y

The port’s container throughput fell by 13%

In 2022, freight volume handled in the Port of Liepaja, Latvia rose by 7.8%, year-on-year, to 7.6 million tonnes, the Port Authority told IAA PortNews.

In the reported period, handling of grain and cereal products rose by 11.1% to 3.12 million tonnes, handling of general cargo rose by 22% to 2.18 million tonnes, handling of building materials rose by 0,4% to 780.2 thousand tonnes.

Handling of oil products dropped by 32.9% to 294.1 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput fell by 13%, year-on-year, to 11.52 thousand TEUs.

In the reported period, the port serviced 85,422 passengers, 1.9 times as much as in the same period of the previous year.

The number of calls fell by 3% to 1,602.



Port of Liepaja was founded in the 90s of last century at the former Soviet Union’s naval base. In 2021, throughput of Liepaja port was 7.06 million tonnes.

