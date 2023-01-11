2023 January 11 07:50

Topsoe and Fidelis New Energy form carbon neutral hydrogen technology alliance

Topsoe A/S (“Topsoe”) and Fidelis New Energy, LLC (”Fidelis”) have entered into a global alliance for technology used for producing carbon neutral hydrogen, according to the company's release. The alliance pairs Topsoe’s hydrogen process portfolio with FidelisH2™ technology for reduction of lifecycle carbon emissions in hydrogen production. Combined, the alliance solution enables the production of hydrogen from natural gas with a lifecycle carbon intensity of 0 kgCO2e / kgH2.

Producing decarbonized products, materials, and fuels through proven technologies such as the Topsoe Blue Portfolio and FidelisH2 is a critical contribution to decarbonizing carbon intense sectors of society, including industry, digital infrastructure, agriculture, energy, and transportation. Topsoe and Fidelis are dedicated to continuing to play their roles in this important endeavor to accelerate the energy transition and to join forces to provide an offering for life cycle carbon neutral hydrogen utilizing renewables and natural gas.



Fidelis and Topsoe will jointly and exclusively license FidelisH2™ alongside Topsoe’s blue hydrogen technology portfolio. Topsoe will lead engagement with potential licensees interested in utilizing FidelisH2™ to produce carbon neutral hydrogen at world scale using proven technologies.



Topsoe’s industry leading hydrogen process portfolio includes both steam methane reforming and SynCOR™ autothermal reforming solutions to produce hydrogen with integrated carbon capture. FidelisH2™ is a proprietary solution for incorporation of renewable energy into reforming processes to achieve clean hydrogen production. The novel integration of these proven technologies offered through the alliance provides a scalable solution well suited for generating valuable climate and environmental incentives such as the 45V tax credits provided in the United States Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.



Fidelis New Energy is an energy transition company driving decarbonization through infrastructure development and investments in renewable fuels, low or negative carbon intensity products, and carbon capture and storage through a growing portfolio of proprietary and patent-pending technologies to address climate and energy security challenges.

Founded in 1940, Topsoe is a global developer and supplier of decarbonization technology, catalysts, and services for the energy transition.



