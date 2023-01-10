2023 January 10 10:30

Convoys of ships to be assisted by icebreakers in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland will be formed at Buoy No4 of the Large Fairway

Victor Chernomyrdin is the senior icebreaker in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland

Intense ice formation continues in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland. From 10 January 2023, convoys of ships to be led by icebreakers in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland will be formed at Buoy No4 of the Large Fairway, according to the document signed by the Harbour Master of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg.

Victor Chernomyrdin is the senior icebreaker in the eastern part of the Gulf of Finland.

Semyon Dezhnyov is the senior icebreaker in the water area of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg.

Captains of ships are to inform the captain of the senior icebreaker on arrival in advance and to get recommendations on proceeding to the port of destination.

Icebreaker assistance season in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg, Passenger Port of Saint-Petersburg, ports of Vyborg and Vysotsk began on 1 December 2022, in the port of Primorsk – on 8 January 2023.