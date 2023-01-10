2023 January 10 09:08

China Classification Society assists the world’s largest shallow draft LNG carrier to complete its sea trial

On the 28th of December, H1837A, the world's largest shallow draft LNG carrier inspected by China Classification Society (CCS), completed its sea trial and gas trial, according to CCS's release.



H1837A which was built by Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd. for Shenzhen Gas Group Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Gas) is classed by CCS. This LNG has an overall length of 239.4 metres, a moulded width of 36.6 metres, a moulded depth of 21 metres and designed draft of 8.5 metres. It equipped with a high-efficient LNG+MGO dual-fuel engine which meets Tier III emission requirements under gas mode operation, and shows a positive environmental performance.



The construction of the ship was on hold for the first half of the year under the impact of pandemic. As the work and production resumed, CCS Shanghai branch actively cooperated with the shipyard to “take back the lost time” to ensure all inspections could be efficiently completed with high standard.



The LNG inspection project team of Shanghai Branch worked closely with shipowner and shipyards to overcome the impact of the epidemic, cold waves and so on, and successfully completed the routine sea trial and gas trial which lasted for 16 days in one go.



During the sea trial, CCS surveyors supported the shipowner and shipyard by using their expertise to identify and resolve issues arisen. In the process of gas trial, surveyors conducted a detailed inspection of the Integrated Automation System (IAS) for the ship and optimized its logical operation together with the shipowner and shipyard to ensure this LNG carrier runs at a high stable and reliable level.