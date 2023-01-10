2023 January 9 18:31

Dorian LPG announces new partner agreement with the Maersk Mc-Kinney Moller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping

Dorian LPG Ltd., one of the world's largest owners and operators of modern and ECO very large gas carriers ("VLGCs"), has signed a Partner Agreement with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, formalizing Dorian LPG as a Mission Ambassador to the independent not-for-profit research and development center. Dorian LPG will share with the Center its experience and capabilities that are relevant to decarbonization projects, according to the company's release.



Dorian LPG has offices in Stamford, Connecticut, USA; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Athens, Greece.