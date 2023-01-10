2023 January 9 18:11

Oboronlogistics reports stable growth in traffic volume

The indicators of ferry transportation carried out by the specialists of Oboronlogistics LLC in December 2022 showed another increase, according to the company’s report.

In December 2022, the railway ferries Ambal, Baltiysk, Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky, involved in the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line, delivered 1,395 wagons to Kaliningrad (89,000 tons of cargo, which is 2,000 tons more than in November), in including: construction materials – 45,900 tons; fuel and lubricants – 16,500 tons; rolling equipment – 10,137 tons (509 units);

coal – 4,400 tons; fertilizers – 1,700 tons.

In total, in 2022, the ferries Ambal, Baltiysk, Marshal Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky delivered 14,000 wagons (815,000 tons of cargo) to Kaliningrad.



In December 2022, the universal bulk carriers Oboronlogistics involved on the line: Sparta and Sparta II also increased the number of containers and rolling equipment transported. In total, in December 2022, the vessels transported more than 20,000 tons of cargo (4,000 tons more than in November), including: containers – 877 units . (13,042 tons); rolling equipment – 262 units (6,513 tons); general cargo – 664 tons.

In total, in 2022, the bulk carriers of Oboronlogistics on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line transported 140,580 tons: containers – more than 5,600 units (86,146 tons);

rolling equipment – about 2000 units (46,440 tons); general cargo – 8,000 tons.



In December 2022, the ferry line Crimea – Caucasus, which involved cargo and passenger ferries LLC Oboronlogistika Maria and Lawrentiy, continued stable operation.



In total, these ferries made 289 round trips during the month (50 more round trips than in November), transported more than 11,000 vehicles and more than 13,000 passengers.



In total, since the beginning of the line's operation in October 2022, Maria and Lawrence have made about 700 round trips, transported 30,000 vehicles and 40,000 passengers.