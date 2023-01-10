2023 January 9 15:55

Ship refloated after getting stuck in Suez Canal - Forbes

A ship has been refloated after running aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal on Monday, according to news reports, briefly disrupting traffic in the latest incident to hit one of the world’s busiest shipping routes since early 2021, according to Forbes.

The MV Glory, a China-bound cargo ship reportedly carrying nearly 66,000 metric tons of corn from Ukraine, has been refloated after briefly running aground in the Suez Canal, according to news reports citing shipping agency Leth and Suez Canal Authority officials.

Around 20 ships stopped from traveling south through the waterway will be able to commence or resume their passage with minor delays, Leth said, adding that “ordinary convoy” will resume at 11a.m. local time.

Suez Canal Authority chief Osama Rabie confirmed the incident and said the vessel ran aground following a “sudden technical failure,” according to AFP.

The ship is now being towed away by tugs for repairs, Rabie added.

Traffic through the canal is “normal,” Rabie said.

The Ever Forward, owned by the same company as the Ever Given, was stuck for a month in Chesapeake Bay in early 2022. It was freed after a salvage operation undertaken by a group of responders including the Coast Guard and the Maryland Department of the Environment.



