2023 January 9 16:04

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in 2022 rose by 11.6% YoY to 16.3 million tonnes

The port’s container throughput rose by 6%

In 2022, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka rose by 11.6%, year-on-year, to 16.3 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed. In the reported period, export cargo volume was up 2% - to 11.3 million tonnes including 2.32 million tonnes of paper (-11.9%), 1.52 million tonnes of wood pulp (-13%), 2.5 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+5.7%) and 1.97 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+21.3%).

Handling of imports rose by 41.7% to 4.98 million tonnes including 2.18 tonnes of ran wood (+98.8%), 793 thousand tonnes of general cargo (+4.6%) and 498.36 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+45.8%). Handling of liquid bulk cargo rose by 2% to 1.02 million tonnes.

The port’s transit traffic fell by 0.4% to 3.88 million tonnes, coastal traffic rose 4.3 times to 734.25 thousand tonnes.

The port’s container throughput rose by 6% to 629.33 thousand TEUs.



Vessel traffic was up by 9.8% to 2,575 units.



The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2021, the port handled 14.57 million tonnes of cargo.