2023 January 9 14:13

DNV and RSI launch Baltic and North Sea green fleet renewal study

DNV and the Responsible Shipping Initiative (RSI), an alliance of Swedish dry bulk charterers, have launched a feasibility study to develop a commercial framework for orders of green-fuelled newbuilds to decarbonize the sea transport supply chain in the Baltic and North Sea areas and beyond, according to DNV's release. With this project, the RSI members aim to reduce their Scope 3 emissions and meet their sustainability targets in response to growing market demands and regulatory reporting requirements on environmental performance across the value chain.



The RSI members see a strong need for green newbuilds to replace the ageing shortsea fleet operating in the Baltic and North Sea dry bulk trade and beyond. Many of the vessels are expected to reach the end of their economic life in the next five to 10 years. The study, supported by R&D funding from the Swedish traffic administration Trafikverket, aims to accelerate the energy transition in the regional sea trade by identifying opportunities for green fleet renewal through transport systems analysis and interaction with cargo owners, shipowners, suppliers, and authorities.



The study will analyze the consequences of introducing new vessels based on two alternative green ship concepts: The ECO-Bulk concept, designed to reduce emissions as much as possible within current commercial terms. And the ZERO-Bulk concept for zero emissions, expected to require more collaboration and longer commitments between stakeholders.

This analysis will examine different scenarios based on the existing commercial frameworks, as well as alternative business models such as collaboration between shipowners and bunker suppliers, and public investment support. It will also factor in new environmental regulations including the EU’s Emissions Trading System for shipping.



