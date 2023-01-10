2023 January 9 12:34

Port of Leith is first port on mainland Scotland to go live with zero emissions shore power for ships

The Port of Leith has become the first large mainland commercial port in Scotland to provide a shore power connection, reflecting Forth Ports’ commitment to reducing its own carbon footprint as well as that of its customers, according to Forth Ports's release.

The Victoria 1, which is currently being provided by the Scottish Government to accommodate Ukrainian refugees, is the first vessel to receive this connection within the Imperial Dock in the Port of Leith. By switching to shore power, the vessel is now able to switch off all of its fossil fuel powered generators, and with Forth Ports’ electricity being provided through non fossil fuel generation, this is a significant step forward on the journey to net zero for the port.

The electrical network in the port has been extended and integrated to the vessel’s systems though a PSW Power & Automation shore power transformer. This setup is being further developed in the port’s Harbour Berth where it will be offered to offshore construction vessels which use Leith as their home port. This further expansion will be online later this month.

The Port of Leith is currently undergoing a major transformation to create Scotland’s largest renewable hub, including the development of a new deep water outer berth which will also be shore power enabled.