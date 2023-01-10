2023 January 9 11:42

China Shipowners’ Association joins International Chamber of Shipping

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) welcomed the China Shipowners’ Association (CSA) as a Full Member from 1 January 2023, according to ICS's release. The CSA will join the ICS Board, which oversees the policy positions ICS presents on behalf of shipowners’ worldwide with the shipping industry’s global regulators, including the UN International Maritime Organization and the International Labour Organization.

Given the importance of China as a major shipping nation, the membership of CSA confirms the legitimacy of ICS, through its unique structure comprising member national (and regional) shipowner associations to speak on behalf of the global industry.

Established in 1993, the China Shipowner’s Association (CSA) is a voluntary trade organisation whose members are owners, operators and managers of merchant ships registered in the People’s Republic of China. The CSA assists Chinese Government agencies to regulate and maintain fair competition, and reflect the views of its membership.