2023 January 9 11:35

Russian Railways' network loading in 2022 fell by 3.8% YoY to 1.234 billion tonnes

In 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded 1.234.3 billion tonnes of cargo, down 3.8%, year-on-year, the Company’s press center says.

In the reported period, Russian Railways loaded 354.4 million tonnes of coal (-4.6%, year-on-year); 10.1 million tonnes of coke (-15.7%); 216 million tonnes of crude and oil products (-0.7%); 115.2 million tonnes of iron and manganese ore (-4%); 66.3 million tonnes of ferrous metal (-4.3%); 12.9 million tonnes of ferrous metal scrap (-21.5%); 60.5 million tonnes of cheimical and mineral fertilizers (-6.9%); 24.9 million tonnes of cement (-6%); 31.4 million tonnes of timber (-24.8%); 23.9 million tonnes of grain (-4.8%); 133.9 million tonnes of construction cargo (+5.7%); 18 million tonnes of nonferrous and sulfuric ores (-8.7%); 22.8 million tonnes of chemicals and soda (-6.2%); 31 million tonnes of industrial feedstock and moulded materials (-13.1%); 113.1 million tonnes of other cargoes including containerized cargo (+1.6%).

In 2022, freight turnover fell by 0.1%, year-on-year, to 2,636.1 billion tariff ton-km. Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run fell by 0.6% to 3,300.4 billion ton-km.

In December 2022, Russian Railways loaded 102.7 million tonnes (-5.3%, year-on-year).

Freight turnover in December totaled 223 billion tariff ton-km (+0.6%). Freight turnover taking into account empty wagon run totaled 278.4 billion ton-km (-0.1%).