2023 January 9 11:10

Glavgosexpertiza approves modernization of NOVATEK’s LNG plant in Vysotsk

Image source: NOVATEK

Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise) says it has approved the project on modernization of a complex for production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the port of Vysotsk of the Leningrad Region. The facility’s annual capacity is to be increased from 660,000 tonnes to 895,000 tonnes.

LNG plant Cryogas-Vysotsk (major shareholder – PAO NOVATEK) is located in the northern part of island Vysotsky in the Vyborg Bay, 90 km from Saint-Petersburg. The production was launched in 2019. The plant’s annual capacity is 660,000 tonnes of LNG. It’s Russia’s first mid-size facility for LNG production in the Baltic Region. The facility includes a storage tank for 42,000 cbm of LNG and a terminal for handling tankers of up to 30,000 cbm.

The project considered by the Glavgosexpertiza of Russia foresees the expansion of production to 895 thousand tonnes per year with the construction and modernization of facilities for gas production and shipment.

The project developer is OOO Cryogas-Vysotsk, General Designer – OOO Institut YUZHNIIPROGAZ.

PAO NOVATEK is the largest independent natural gas producer in Russia. Founded in 1994, the Company is engaged in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Upstream activities of the Company’s subsidiaries and joint ventures are concentrated mainly in the prolific Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, which is the world’s largest natural gas producing area and accounts for approximately 80% of Russia’s natural gas production and approximately 15% of the world’s gas production. In 2017, the company entered the global LNG market by successfully launching the Yamal LNG project.