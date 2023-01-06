2023 January 6 16:03

Maersk to build first green and smart flagship logistics centre in Lin-gang, Shanghai

Maersk signed the Land Grant Contract with the administrative committee of Lin-gang new area of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone in late December 2022. This marks the official landing of Maersk’s first green and smart flagship logistics center in China with low or very low greenhouse gas emissions. With a total investment of 174 million US dollars, the project is expected to start operation in Q3,2024.



Covering an area of approximately 113,000 sqm, the Lin-gang flagship logistics centre is designed to have a warehousing storage of 150,000 sqm, comprising four ramped 3-storey high standard warehouses and one 24-metre-high warehouse with automated storage and retrieval system (AS/RS). It will provide customers with a wide range of integrated logistics services, including international export consolidation, regional and global order fulfillment and distribution, cross border e-commerce and other value-added logistics services.



The flagship facility will apply for the highest platinum level certification of LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design). It will use advanced environmental-friendly materials in construction and be equipped with a rainwater management system and solar panels to optimize efficiency on water and energy consumption. Upon completion, to further improve the environmental footprint, the new facility will be equipped with LED lighting, nature ventilation, non-fossil energy heating systems and electric vehicle and equipment charging piles.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global logistics leader, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people world-wide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.