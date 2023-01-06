2023 January 6 13:51

A. P. Moller - Maersk completes acquisition of project logistics specialist Martin Bencher Group

Martin Bencher is a renowned specialist within project logistics services with a high degree of reliability, a proven track-record, and a strong focus on Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE). Martin Bencher was founded in 1997 and is an asset-light logistics provider that specialises in project logistics.



Martin Bencher’s core capability is designing end-to-end project logistics solutions for global clients, and the company´s competitive strengths include deep industry expertise, a solid track record, long-term stakeholder relationships as well as a highly skilled organisation.



The enterprise value of the transaction is approximately USD 61m on a post-IFRS16 basis as announced on 5 August 2022 assuming an unchanged foreign exchange rate. The enterprise value reflects an EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.1 based on estimated post-IFRS16 EBITDA for full-year 2021.



Martin Bencher is a professional Project specialist with a global footprint, focusing on innovative, technical solutions in order to move oversized freight to destinations all over the world. The company transports cargo from various industries and specialise in the handling of project cargo – everything from Renewables to Paper Mills and Power Plants, as well as Oil and Gas projects.



A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a global logistics leader, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs over 100,000 people world-wide. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and green fuels.