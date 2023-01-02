2023 January 2 13:18

Gondan Shipbuilders launches Edda Wind’s CSOV C491

These eight vessels form the expansion program of Edda Wind with all vessels being delivered from now until 2025

This Christmas Edda Wind received a special gift from Gondan Shipbuilders as another Commissioning Service Operation vessel (CSOV) C491 was launched at the yard Christmas eve. The newbuild is a purpose-built CSOV of similar design as the six vessels being built at Gondan.



Together with the two SOVs being built at Astilleros Balenciaga, these eight vessels form the expansion program of Edda Wind with all vessels being delivered from now until 2025. All eight vessels are being prepared for emission-free operations with a hydrogen-based propulsion system based on the Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier (LOHC) concept. These vessels will join a fleet of totally ten vessels and serve as mother vessels for wind turbine technicians as they perform commissioning and maintenance work on offshore wind turbines. The CSOVs are 88.3 in length and can accommodate 120 persons in total while the two SOVs can accommodate 60 persons. All units have high-standard cabins and common areas.