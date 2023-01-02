2023 January 2 14:06

USCG tows disabled vessel to safety in Juneau

Coast Guard Station Juneau crewmembers towed a disabled vessel with two people and one dog aboard to Juneau, Alaska, Sunday, the USCG said in its news release.

A Station Juneau 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew arrived on scene at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday evening, and towed the disabled 38-foot fishing vessel Solstraal 25 nautical miles to Statter Harbor at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning.



Watchstanders in the Sector Juneau command center received the initial distress call over VHF channel 16 at approximately 5:30 p.m. from the individuals in distress. Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast on VHF channel 16 and launched the Station Juneau boat crew to the scene.



The Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Lectonte responded to the broadcast and remained on scene with the Solstraal until Station Juneau arrived and commenced the tow.



“The quick response from the Station Juneau boat crew, and their exceptional skill during the tow, helped these mariners get to safety before the weather got worse,” said Lt. jg. Trevor Layman, Sector Juneau command duty officer. “Thankfully the two people onboard and the dog made it out okay, and the fact that the Lectonte was ready to assist made a huge difference in the outcome of this rescue.”



Conditions around the time of the tow included winds at 10-15 mph, 2-foot seas, low visibility, an air temperature of 36 degrees and a water temperature of 41 degrees.