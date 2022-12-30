2022 December 30 18:11

COSCO SHIPPING joint venture to add six LNG-powered PCTCs to its fleet

Recently, Guangzhou Yuanhai Car Carrier Transportation, a joint venture led by COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers, has joined forces with Fujian Shipbuilding and Japan’s Santoku Senpaku to order six 7,500-lot LNG-powered pure car and truck carriers in China, according to the company's release.

The six new LNG dual-fuel vessels would have a length of 199.9 meters, an LBP of 195.6 meters, a width of 38 meters, a molded depth of 14.8 meters, a designed draft of 8.65 meters, and a maximum draft of 10 meters. It adopts an LNG-powered dual-fuel main engine, single bow thruster and electric RORO system; the cargo hold has 13 decks, mainly used for loading various types of vehicles including passenger cars, trucks and construction machinery, and is capable of transporting new energy vehicles powered by hydrogen and natural gas on decks 11, 12 and 13. The ship is designed to meet the requirements of the International Maritime Organization’s TIER III emission standards, and adopts dual-fuel hybrid power and a number of environmentally friendly technologies, which will greatly reduce sulfur oxide, nitrogen oxide, particulate matter and carbon dioxide emissions during operation, making it a new generation of environmentally friendly ships. The new PCTCs will contribute to the reaching of carbon reduction targets across the entire industrial chain of China’s automobile industry.

According to plan, the new vessels will be delivered in 2025 and 2026. With the delivery of new capacity, the company would gradually expand its route coverage to the Persian Gulf, Europe, South America, Red Sea, Mexico, Australia, and other regions, making every effort to ensure the safety and stability of China’s auto industry export supply chain.