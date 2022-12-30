2022 December 30 18:04

Finnlines’ second new Superstar passenger-freight vessel launched

The second Finnlines’ Superstar vessel, Finncanopus, was launched at the China Merchants Jinling Shipyard in Weihai on 30 December. The first, Finnsirius, was launched in August 2022, according to the company's release.

The new Superstar class cargo-passenger vessels, i.e. ro-pax vessels, which will enter traffic in 2023, will serve the Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär route between Finland, Åland Islands and Sweden.

The vessels are as emission-free as possible and the Superstar vessels will be equipped with innovative technology. The air lubrication system creates air bubbles, which reduce friction and hydrodynamic resistance. The onshore power supply will provide an alternative source of energy and it will not be necessary to run auxiliary engines, which reduces emissions and noise. A high-powered battery bank will be charged in port and generate power at sea. Two-speed reduction gears will improve propulsion efficiency and save fuel.

Environmentally friendly oils will be used in bow thrusters, fin stabilizers and in the cargo access equipment.

The new vessels will enter traffic between Finland, Åland Islands and Sweden on the Naantali–Långnäs–Kapellskär route. The vessels will ensure a more sustainable option for travel and transport of freight.

Both vessels have capacity for 1,100 passengers, which is the double compared with the current vessels on the route. Freight capacity will also increase from around 4,000 lane metres to 5,200. The new ro-pax vessels are part of Finnlines’ EUR 500-million investment programme.



Finnlines is a shipping operator of ro-ro and passenger services in the Baltic Sea, the North Sea and the Bay of Biscay. The Company is a part of the Grimaldi Group, one of the world’s largest operators of ro-ro vessels and the largest operator of the Motorways of the Sea in Europe for both passengers and freight. This affiliation enables Finnlines to offer liner services to and from any destination in the Mediterranean, West Africa as well as the Atlantic coast of both North and South America.