2022 December 30 18:07

Vitol divests interest in Vostok

Vitol today announces that it has divested its interest in Vostok Oil LLC. The Vitol led consortium (a joint venture with the Mercantile & Maritime Group) through which the interest was held has completed the sale of its shareholding to Fossil Trading, FZCO, for an undisclosed sum.

The divestment, which was agreed in July 2022, subject to conditions precedent, has been finalised following the completion of all legal formalities.