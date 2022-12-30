-
2022 December 30 18:01
IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
Ports and hydraulic engineering facilities
- The outgoing year was a turning point for the entire Russian transport and logistics industry with its eastward pivot setting new priorities for the port infrastructure development
- Arkhangelsk to be used as a port for cargo shipments to the Far East
- Passenger Port of Saint Petersburg “Marine Façade” may see no calls in the coming two years – Vice-Governor of Saint-Petersburg
- Volga-Baltic Administration updated its programme for inter-navigation repair of locks
- Installations of a shed at Astafyev Terminal nears completion
- Commercial Sea Port of Arkhangelsk completed reconstruction of two cargo yards
- Russia has unloaded port facilities able to handle 35-40 million tonnes of oil cargo — Aleksandr Novak
Shipping and logistics
- RF Government continues discussing organization of railway transportation in the eastward direction. The Ministry of Economic Development expects the eastward railway traffic to grow by 60 million tonnes by 2030. The market players consider this forecast to be too low.
- TransContainer sends its first container train on gondola cars from the Far East to Moscow
- Rosmorport announces changes of tariffs for individual icebreaking services of its North-Western Basin Branch
- Volga-Don Administration to repair 51 ships in inter-navigation period
- TransContainer launches regular service for cargo transportation from Far East to Volga Region
- Sovcomflot takes delivery of LNG-powered tanker Okeansky Prospect
- Belarus and Russia sign agreement on IWW shipping
- RZD Logistics sends a batch of newsprint paper from Karelia to India by eastern route of North-South ITC
- Assembling of catamarans of HSC150B design is underway at production facilities of East Siberia River Shipping Company.
- FESCO launches an intermodal service from China, Korea and Japan to Moscow via port Nakhodka
Shipbuilding and ship repair
- GTLK contracted 34 ships in 2022 for RUB 30.5 billion
- Vladimir Putin signs law on Phase 2 of investment quotas and crab auctions with investment obligations
- Nordic Engineering prepared concept design for Project 1105 icebreakers modernization
- New resident of RF Arctic Zone to build a floating berth and a repair workshop in the Murmansk Region
- Ship repair cluster in the Murmansk Region can be based at the premises of 10 SRZ — Governor
- Ob-Irtysh Administration to repair 156 ships in inter-navigation period
- Baltic Shipyard Yantar completed sea trials of oceanographic research ship Yevgeny Gorigledzhan, Project 02670
- Nefteflot to build two passenger of Project 04790 by the end of 2025
- Rosmorport estimates repair of dredger Sakhalinets at RUB 36 million
- Livadia Ship Repair Yard to complete construction of a cargo barge and an administration launch by the end of 2023
Bunkering market
- Gazpromneft Marine Bunker created background for regular bunkering with gas Aleksey Medvedev
