Russia was the fourth in terms of LNG supplies to China in 2022

2022 December 30 17:40

In 2022, Russia was the fourth in terms of LNG supplies to China, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the talks with President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping, via videoconference. The meeting transcript is available on the Kremlin website.

“Energy supplies have reached unprecedented levels, and joint projects are underway to add capacity in hydrocarbons production and refining. In 2022, Russia became one of the leaders in oil exports to China. Also, Russia holds second place in terms of pipeline gas supplies to China, and fourth in terms of LNG exports,” said Vladimir Putin.

According to the Russian President, the countries’ mutual trade increased by about 25 percent in 2022. “If this trend continues, we will be able to achieve the target of $200 billion set by 2024 ahead of schedule,” he said adding that a significant increase in trade in agricultural produce was registered: in January-November, it rose by 36 percent to $6 billion.

Key suppliers of LNG to China are Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia, USA, Qatar and Russia. In January-November 2022, China’s imports of LNG totaled 56.88 million tonnes, 20% less, year-on-year.

