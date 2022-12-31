  • Home
  • 2022 December 31 11:14

    USCG repatriates 82 people to Cuba


    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. repatriated 82 Cubans to Cuba, Wednesday, following interdictions off Florida’s coast.

    A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Dec. 19, at approximately 1 p.m., about 20 miles north of Holguin, Cuba.

    A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 12:30 a.m., about 35 miles north of Marquesas.

    Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. crew’s alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a fishing vessel, Friday, at approximately 3 a.m., about 6 miles south of Marathon.

    A Coast Guard Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew notified Sector Miami watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 8 a.m., about 25 miles east of Sands Key.

    A good Samaritan notified Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant vessel, Friday, at approximately 6 p.m., about 17 miles north of Elbow Cay, Bahamas.

    Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. crew’s alerted Sector Key West watchstanders of a migrant chug, Friday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., about 9 miles south of Long Key.

    “Taking to the sea on overloaded, rustic vessels is dangerous and may cost you your life,” said Lt. Travis Poulos, Coast Guard District Seven. “Use a safe and legal avenue to come to the United States.”

    Since Oct. 1, 2022, Coast Guard crews interdicted 3,884 Cubans, the USCG said in its news release.

