2022 December 31 09:27

NMDC secures a $272 million Suez Canal dredging contract

National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) says it has won a contract worth AED 1 billion ($272 million) for dredging works in Egypt’s Suez Canal. The scope of work includes dredging operations on the waterway’s 122-132 KM section.



The project is expected to be completed in 2023, the company said in a bourse filing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).