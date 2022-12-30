2022 December 30 17:19

Equinor and Polenergia select Hitachi Energy to deliver electrical systems infrastructure for the offshore wind projects in Poland

Equinor and Polenergia have selected Hitachi Energy to deliver electrical systems infrastructure for the MFW Bałtyk II and MFW Bałtyk III offshore wind projects in Poland, according to Equinor's release.

MFW Bałtyk II and MFW Bałtyk III, located in the Baltic Sea approximately 27 km and 40 km from the port of Łeba, are two of the largest and most advanced offshore wind farms being developed in Poland.

Once operational, the wind farms will have a total installed capacity of 1440 MW, enough to power more than 2 million Polish homes.

Under the awarded contract, Hitachi Energy will be responsible for the Electrical System Design for the whole wind farm, from the wind turbines to the point of connection into the grid at Słupsk-Wierzbięcino substation, Poland. The projects are pending final investment decision, planned for 2024.

The contract covers system study analysis and the integration of all relevant equipment of interfacing contractors, so that the overall wind farms are designed with a safe, cost optimal and stable transmission system that is compliant with the Polish Grid Code requirements.

In addition, Hitachi Energy is also responsible for delivery of the overall power control system, overall telecom network, all high voltage equipment at the offshore substation and the onshore substation, as well as turnkey delivery of the whole onshore substation. The contract also covers interface work at the grid connection in Slupsk.

The combined capacity of both projects (1440 MW) represents a substantial part of the first phase of Polish offshore wind industry development scheme with a total capacity of 5900 MW. MFW Bałtyk II and III were awarded Contracts for Difference (CfDs) in May 2021 by Poland’s Energy Regulatory Office (ERO). The final investment decision for both projects is subject to obtaining the necessary permits and is planned for 2024 with the first power delivered to the grid in 2027.