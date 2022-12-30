2022 December 30 15:50

IAA PortNews’ New Year greetings!

Dear readers! Dear friends and colleagues!

The year of 2022 is not the one desired to extend. Everything messed up and turned upside down in the passing year.

We have worked hard over the year and we have managed to keep our balance without slipping into a heap of unresolved issues. Today, we are eager to shake ourselves free from the splashes of the past year champagne and make bold steps with new hopes into the year of 2023! No one knows what it may bring but we will make a wish of wellbeing for everybody, safety for the shipping industry and predictability for the business.

May the logistics stabilize at last, business partners be reliable and new appointments be wise!

We wish health and prosperity to everyone in the new year!

Yours sincerely,

IAA PortNews

Our editorial team is grateful to the readers for their attention in 2022! Our results are summarized in a dedicated video in Russian.

