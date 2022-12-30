2022 December 30 13:26

Container throughput of Commercial Port of Vladivostok rose by 1% to 765 thousand TEU this year

FESCO plans achieve the result of at least 1 million TEU by 2024‒2025

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (CPV, FESCO Transportation Group) handled over 1.5 thousand ships in 2022, 43% more than in the previous year. Container throughput of CPV rose by 1% to over 765 thousand TEU (in 2021 — 757,260 TEU). In 2022, the port handled more than 13 million tonnes of cargo, up 5%, year-on-year 2021, CPV wrote in its Telegram channel.

As Andrey Severilov, Chairman of the Board of Directors, FESCO, told journalists in November 2022, FESCO expects container throughput of CPV to increase by 9.5% to 810 thousand TEU in 2023. According to him, FESCO can achieve the result of at least 1 million TEU by 2024‒2025.

Commercial Port of Vladivostok PAO (part of FESCO Transportation Group) is a stevedoring company operating Russia’s largest multipurpose port of the Far East. CPV specializes in handling container/general/bulk/Rо-Rо cargo. Annual throughput capacity of CPV is 5 million tonnes: general cargo / oil products, 150,000 vehicles and over 600,000 TEUs of containers. Commercial Port of Vladivostok operates 15 berths with a total length exceeding 3.2 km. In 2021, CPV throughput rose by 16%, year-on-year, to 13.3 million tonnes and 757,000 TEU (+13%).

FESCO Transportation Group is one of the leading public transportation and logistics companies in Russia with operations in ports, rail, integrated logistics and shipping business. Diversified but integrated asset portfolio enables FESCO to provide door-to-door logistics solutions and control almost all steps of the intermodal transportation value chain. FESCO controls the Commercial Port of Vladivostok, rail operators Transgarant and Dalreftrans, operator of container platforms Russkaya Troyka, dry terminal facilities in Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk and Tomsk. FESCO operates over 100,000 containers and about 10,000 container platforms. FESCO’s fleet numbers 22 vessels deployed primarily on its own sea service lines.

