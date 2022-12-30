2022 December 30 14:17

Celsius Tankers orders four LNG carriers in China

Each of the vessels will feature MAN ME-GA engines and GTT’s Mark III Flex containment system



Denmark’s Celsius Tankers has placed orders for four liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers with China Merchants Heavy Industry in Jiangsu, LNGPrime reports citing shipbuilding sources.



The 4+2+2 contract for the 180,000-cbm LNG carriers was signed on December 30, the sources said.



The sources did not provide the price tag of the deal but each LNG carrier is said to be worth more than $230 million.



CMHI Jiangsu is expected to start delivering these LNG carriers in 2026.



Also, the vessels would feature MAN ME-GA engines and GTT’s Mark III Flex containment system.



The China Merchants yard in Jiangsu won a license from GTT in October to construct large LNG carriers using GTT membrane technologies.



With this order, the yard now joined Hudong-Zhonghua, the main LNG carrier shipbuilder in China, as well as Jiangnan Shipyard, Dalian Shipbuilding Industry (DSIC), and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding in building large LNG carriers in China.



Celsius LNG fleet

LNG Prime reported on this development in October as Celsius Tankers, a unit of Celsius Shipping, signed a letter of intent with CMHI Jiangsu.



This is the first LNG carrier order in China for Celsius Tankers.



Celsius Tankers recently ordered another LNG carrier at South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries for about $249 million.



With this order, Celsius boosted its orderbook at SHI to ten 180,000-cbm LNG carriers scheduled for delivery between 2023 and 2026.



Also, SHI already delivered four 180,000-cbm LNG tankers to Celsius in 2020 and 2021.



Including this order in China, the company’s LNG fleet now counts 18 180,000-cbm vessels.