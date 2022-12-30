2022 December 30 12:41

Global Ports to sell 25% in Finnish port of CMA Terminals in exchange for 25% in Russian assets

The Group consolidates Yanino Logistics Park and Moby Dik terminal

Global Ports Investments PLC today announces that it had entered into binding agreements with CMA Terminals on cash free shares swap: in exchange for 25% of Multi Link Terminals Ltd Oy, Finland, the Group will receive 25% of CD Holding Oy, Finland, and 25% of Multi Link Terminals Ltd, Ireland, which own Yanino Logistics Park (LP) and Moby Dik (MD) respectively.

This will allow the Group to concentrate its full control over Russian terminals and to ensure its flexibility in creating value on rapidly changing Russian stevedoring market. The Group’s share in Finnish Ports will decrease from 75% to 50%.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput.

Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign Russian trade and transit cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi-Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St. Petersburg.

In H1’2022 revenues of Global Ports totaled $271.6 million, adjusted EBITDA – $145.6 million, consolidated container turnover of the Group’s sea terminals - 611 thousand TEU.

Global Ports’ major shareholder is Delo Group, the largest intermodal container and port operator in Russia (61.5%). 20.5% of Global Ports shares are traded in the form of global depositary receipts.

Moby Dik is a terminal in Kronshtadt on Kotlin Island at the entrance into the harbour of Saint-Petersburg. It handles dry bulk, general and oversize cargo. The terminal was put into operation in 2002. Before the exchange deal, Global Ports held 75% of MD authorised capital with 25% held by CMA Terminals. When the deal is closed, the Group will hold 100% of MD authorised capital.

Yanino Logistics Park is a multifunctional logistics facility that became fully operational in 2010. Being an inland terminal supporting the leading ports in the Northwest Russia, Yanino offers a broad range of container and general cargo handling services. It has a well-developed infrastructure on offer that includes container and rail terminals as well as warehousing and customs complexes. Before the exchange deal, Global Ports held 75% of Yanino LP authorised capital with 25% held by CMA Terminals. When the deal is closed, the Group will hold 100% of Yanino LP authorised capital.