2022 December 30 12:01

Euroseas announces the sale of 5,610 TEU container vessel

Euroseas Ltd., an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, has agreed to sell M/V Akinada Bridge, a 5,610 TEU intermediate containership vessel built in 2001, at a gross price of $14.2 million. The vessel is expected to be delivered to its buyers in the beginning of January 2023, according to the company's release.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. After the sale of the M/V Akinada Bridge, the company will have a fleet of 17 vessels comprising of 10 Feeder and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 17 containerships have a cargo capacity of 53,261 TEU. On a fully-delivered basis of its vessels under construction, the company’s fleet will increase to 26 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 75,461 TEU.