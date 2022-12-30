2022 December 30 11:24

Port Houston Import Dwell Fee to now go into effect from Feb 1

A Sustained Import Dwell Fee will go into effect at Port Houston on February 1, 2023, to help maintain fluidity at the Bayport and Barbours Cut Container Terminals and address long-term dwell, according to the company's release.

The $45 fee will be charged per unit per day starting on the eighth day after the expiration of free time, as defined in Tariff No. 15 Subrule 095 and Tariff No. 14 Subrule 093. This fee is in addition to the demurrage charges for loaded import containers provided for in those subrules and does not replace those charges. Containers will be on hold until all terminal fees are reconciled; payment of such fees will be the responsibility of the cargo owner.

This past October, the Port Commission approved the new dwell fee structure to help reduce the amount of time containers sit on terminal. After making the necessary software upgrades, the Sustained Import Dwell Fee will now go into effect beginning February 1.

An Excessive Import Dwell Fee was also approved in October, which can be implemented by Port Houston’s Executive Director as needed. If implemented, it will take effect following thirty days’ public notice and remain in effect for at least sixty days. It is not being implemented at this time.