Sanmar Shipyards delivered four tugs during the final week of 2022 rounding off an extremely successful year, which saw the Turkish tugboat-builder deliver a total of 30 tugs to operators across Europe, the Middle East, Australia, South and Central America and Asia, along with others to its domestic market in Türkiye, according to the company's release.

The last tug to be delivered in 2022 was YENICAY XVI to Türkiye based Marintug, where it was been renamed ADAKALE by its new owners. The RAscal 1800 Class of compact tugs have been developed exclusively for Sanmar by world leading Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, and are designed to address the challenges faced by modern, high-performance Z-drive line-handling and smaller ship-handling tugs.

They are intended for low manning and have a high standard of machinery automation which enhances their green credentials. Measuring 18.7m LOA, with a moulded beam of 9.2m and navigational drafts of 3.95m, ADAKALE is capable of ship assist work, line-handling, general harbour service and coastal towing with highly manoeuvrable properties at slow speeds. Ship assist work is generally done over the bow whereas general towing can be done over the bow with the winch or over the stern with either towing hook or towing winch.

ADAKALE’s two Caterpiller C32 four stroke main engines each produce 970kW at 1.800 rev/min to drive standard production, 360-degree azimuthing Veth VZ 900 thrusters, enabling a bollard pull ahead of 32 tons and a speed ahead of 12 knots. The tug’s tank capacities include approximately 34.000ltrs of fuel oil and 5.900ltrs of fresh water. It has been constructed in accordance with American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) requirements with the notation X A1, X AMS, UWILD, Towing Vessel, QR and FF Capable.

Meanwhile, Sanmar has also sold and delivered Bozcay VI, another compact tug previously working in its own fleet, to Türkiye-based operator Yalpaş where it has been renamed YALOVA 5. Based on the RApport 1900SX design from Robert Allan Ltd, YALOVA 5 is a twin-screw, diesel-powered tug, designed for maximum efficiency in the performance of ship-handling duties for seagoing vessels.

Measuring 19.3m LOA, with a moulded beam of 8.2m YALOVA 5 is powered by two Caterpillar C32 main engines, each achieving 970kW at 1.800 rev/min to enable a bollard pull ahead of 33 tons and a free running speed of 12 knots.