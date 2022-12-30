  • Home
  Vladimir Putin took part in flag-raising and launching ceremonies for new vessels
  2022 December 30

    Vladimir Putin took part in flag-raising and launching ceremonies for new vessels

    Vladimir Putin took part, via videoconference, in a ceremony for raising the Russian navy flag on the new vessels delivered to the Navy and to launch the nuclear-powered cruise missile submarine Imperator Aleksandr III, according to the Kremlin website.

    During the event, shipyards in Severodvinsk, Baltiysk and Vladivostok handed over to the Navy the nuclear-powered cruise submarine Generalissimus Suvorov, the small-size missile ship Grad and the sea minesweeper Anatoly Shlemov, respectively.

    Generalissimus Suvorov and Imperator Aleksandr III are the sixth and seventh missile carriers of the Borei-A family, capable of carrying Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.

    “I would like to congratulate all the Navy men and shipbuilders of Russia on this significant, milestone event for the fleet, and thank the teams of Sevmash, Zelenodolsk and Sredne-Nevsky Shipyards for their hard work, for the timely and high-quality execution of tasks. The designers, engineers and workers of these enterprises have once again proved their great professionalism in practice,” said the President.

    Vladimir Putin especially noted the contribution that the enterprises of the United Shipbuilding Corporation – the Rubin Design Bureau and the Sevmash plant – made to the creation of the nuclear submarine fleet. “The latest nuclear missile carriers that are being designed and built there have no analogues in the world in many respects. The new submarines and surface ships are equipped with advanced navigation, communications and hydroacoustic systems, high-precision weapons and robotic systems,” he said.

    The Generalissimus Suvorov is armed with Bulava ballistic missiles, which significantly increase the capability of the country’s naval nuclear forces. Vladimir Putin emphasized that four more such submarines will be built as part of the current state armament programme, which will ensure Russia’s security for decades to come.

    The Grad small-size rocket ship is also a new generation project, reminded he President adding that vessels of this class have shown high efficiency in carrying out combat missions in Syria and have proven themselves well in the course of the special military operation.

    Sea minesweepers, such as Anatoly Shlemov, also belong to the new generation. This project is considered one of the most successful Russian developments in surface shipbuilding. In the future, it is planned to build ten more vessels of this class.

    “I stress that we will increase the speed and volume of building vessels of different types, equip them with the most advanced weapons and provide operational and combat training to our navy men, including based on the experience gained during the special military operation. In short, we will do everything necessary to reliably protect the security of Russia and our national interests in the World Ocean,” said Vladimir Putin.

    United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC OJSC) is the largest shipbuilding company in Russia. It was set up in 2007 with 100% federal ownership. The holding comprises about 40 companies and organizations (major shipbuilding and shiprepairing companies as well as leading design bureaus). Currently, USC consolidates about 80% of the domestic shipbuilding complex. The Russian market is the main focus of the state corporation though it also exports its products to 20 countries worldwide.

    Photos from the Kremlin website

