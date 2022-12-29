2022 December 29 17:16

Nordic Engineering prepared concept design for Project 1105 icebreakers modernization

Image source: Nordic Engineering JSC

Nordic Engineering JSC has completed the first phase of works on development of the concept design for modernization of Kapitan Chechkin type icebreakers, Project 1105. The works have been completed as scheduled under the agreement with FSUE Rosmorport, according to the company.

The documentation of the concept design has been approved by Russian Classification Society. The analysis of compliance with class notation М-SP4,5 «icebreaker» А has been conducted.

FSUE Rosmorport earlier shared its plans on modernization of the Kapitan Bukayev, Kapitan Zarubin, Kapitan Chadayev and Kapitan Chechkin icebreakers. Service lives of the ships built in 1977—1978 will be extended and their commercial operation in non-ice navigation season will be ensured. The designing works are to be completed in spring 2023 with the modernization works scheduled for 2025-2030.

Image source: Nordic Engineering JSC proposed inclusion of the modernization into the federal project “Sea Ports of Russia” of the Comprehensive Plan for Modernization and Expansion of Core Infrastructure (CPMI) which is to be extended until 2030.

Project 1105, Kapitan Chechkin, is a type of Russian icebreakers built in Finland in 1977. The ships of mixed river/sea type can break through 1 meter thick ice. They are currently deployed for operation in the Sea of Azov (Taganrog and Yeisk), in the Caspian Sea (Astrakhan and Olya), in the Baltic Sea (Great Port of Saint-Petersburg and Ust-Luga) and in the White Sea (Arkhangelsk).

Key particulars of Project 1105 ships: length – 77.6 m, width ‒ 16.28 m, depth ‒ 4.8 m, height ‒ 16.42 m, full displacement ‒ 2,472 t, draft at full displacement ‒ 3.58 m, light displacement ‒ 19,865 t, draft at light displacement ‒ 3.35 m, speed in ice-free water ‒ 25.7 km/h, speed in 0.4-meter thick ice ‒ 3 km/h, crew ‒ 28, endurance ‒ 20 days, Main engine capacity: diesel 3*2110 h.p., generator 3*1800 kW*А.

