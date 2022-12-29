  • Home
  • 2022 December 29 16:47

    Global schedule reliability improves by 4.7 percentage points in November 2022

    Sea-Intelligence has published issue 136 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including November 2022. As the report itself is quite comprehensive and covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers, this press release will only cover the global highlights from the full report.

    Global schedule reliability improved by 4.7 percentage points M/M in November 2022 and reached 56.6%. The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals has also been improving consistently since the start of the year. In November 2022, average delay improved once again, dropping by another -0.58 days M/M to 5.04 days. Both schedule reliability and average delay are now better than the 2020 level as well.

    With schedule reliability of 63.4%, MSC was the most reliable carrier in November 2022, followed by Maersk with 61.7%. They were the only carriers above 60%. The next 8 carriers recorded schedule reliability of 50%-60%, while 4 carriers recorded schedule reliability of 40%-50%. Yang Ming recorded the lowest schedule reliability of 42.5%. Apart from Yang Ming, all of the top-14 carriers recorded a M/M improvement in schedule reliability, whereas all carriers recorded a double-digit Y/Y improvement in schedule reliability, with 12 carriers recording improvements of over 20 percentage points.

2022 December 29

18:07 Mitsubishi sells one of its largest shipbuilding plants to Oshima Shipbuilding - Offshore Energy
17:16 Nordic Engineering prepared concept design for Project 1105 icebreakers modernization
17:14 Chevron, ONE complete biofuel bunkering on 4,800 TEU containership - Offshore Energy
16:47 Global schedule reliability improves by 4.7 percentage points in November 2022
16:04 Port of Oakland container volume declines 15% in November 2022
15:37 Russian Fertilizer Producers Association reports 15-pct fall of exports in 2022
15:14 Hyundai Samho lays keels for Knutsen’s LNG carrier pair - Offshore Energy
14:49 Sovcomflot takes delivery of LNG-powered tanker Okeansky Prospect
14:30 KfW IPEX-Bank finances dual-fuel RoPax ferry for TT-Line
14:18 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Year 2022/Week 52
14:03 S. Korean shipbuilders rank second in new global orders this year - Yonhap
13:51 Sempra announces sale and purchase agreement with RWE for Port Arthur LNG
13:24 Equinor marks 5 years of operations at world’s first floating wind farm
12:24 Japanese insurers to stop offering insurance coverage for Russian LNG from January 1 - Reuters
11:52 Israeli government approves privatization of Haifa Port - Jerusalem Post
11:13 MacGregor secures an order to supply RoRo equipment to two pure car and truck carriers for K Line
11:04 TransContainer launches regular service for cargo transportation from Far East to Volga Region
10:09 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decease 18.5% in December 2022
09:25 EBRD ready to allocate $100 million loan for modernization of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company's activities
09:08 China ports container volume rises 4.2% in January - November 2022

2022 December 28

18:16 North America’s first LNG bunker barge completes 300th bunkering operation - Offshore Energy
18:08 FESCO announces its fulfillment of obligations to holders of exchange-traded bonds series BO-01 and full repayment of the issue
17:42 Petrobras launches tenders for Atapu, Sepia FPSOs - Offshore Engineer
17:23 Hyundai Heavy Industries cuts steel for Maersk’s 16,200 TEU methanol-fuelled boxship - Offshore Energy
17:06 EDGE Group’s Abu Dhabi Ship Building PJSC commences production of Falaj Class vessels for the UAE Navy
16:55 HHI to develop Korea’s first LNG/hydrogen mixed-firing engine - SAFETY4SEA
16:32 Revenues of Russia’s fishery companies in 2022 to grow by 18% — VARPE
16:24 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding launches MSC’s new 24,100 TEU boxship - Offshore Energy
15:59 Port of Koper introduces lower port dues for cleaner ships from January
15:35 LNG floating terminal vessel Exemplar arrives in the Port of Inkoo
15:16 Rosmorport announces changes of tariffs for individual icebreaking services of its North-Western Basin Branch
14:38 Baltic Shipyard Yantar completed sea trials of oceanographic research ship Yevgeny Gorigledzhan, Project 02670
14:24 Maritime safety information approved over Iridium and Inmarsat GMDSS - Riviera
13:11 IMO appoints new Vice-Chair of the Marine Environment Protection Committee
12:53 AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiary
12:50 Modernization of RV Grigory Mikheyev increased its service life up to 15 years
12:12 Fjord Line rebuilds LNG-ships to resolve the impact of the energy crisis
11:52 TotalEnergies restarts Port Arthur refinery after winter storm - Reuters 
11:15 FESCO launches an intermodal service from China, Korea and Japan to Moscow via port Nakhodka
10:42 RF President signed Executive Order on special measures in response to price cap established on Russian oil
10:41 Erdogan extends port leases for pro-gov’t companies without holding tenders - Nordic Monitor
10:13 The Njord field platform and FSO upgraded and ready for another 20 years
09:59 RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet assists in state trials of IB Yevpaty Kolovrat
09:13 First ship with Russian fertilizers for Africa to arrive on December 31

2022 December 27

18:37 MOL concludes global commitment line agreement through transition linked loan
18:07 Europe’s LNG supply in December is set to exceed 19bcm - Montel
17:42 Xiamen Shipbuilding cuts steel for 1st LNG-fuelled PCTC for Bocomm Leasing - Offshore Energy
17:30 Astrakhan shipyard of USC to build four dry bulk / container carriers of Project 00108 for North-South corridor by 2025
17:17 Sembcorp Marine's acquisition of Keppel O&M won't be completed this year - Upstream
16:45 Iberdrola, Port of Rotterdam ink MoU on green H2 imports - Renewables Now
16:24 The volume of orders for the construction of LNG carriers up by 63% to 162 vessels in 2022 - Offshore Energy
15:21 Rosmorport changes tariffs for crew boats services in the seaport of Murmansk
14:58 Rosmorport changes tariffs for towage and additional icebreaking services provided by its Arkhangelsk Branch
14:25 Almost RUB 40 billion of budget allocations planned to build R/V Ivan Frolov for AARI
13:42 Metal Park to be created in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi
13:17 COSCO completes the second phase of its project to create a green energy hub in the Port of Tianjin - The Maritime Executive
12:53 Tianjin Southwest Maritime receives 2nd multi-purpose LPG carrier - Offshore Energy
12:11 ONE to acquire three container terminals on the West Coast of the U.S.
12:11 RF Government allows two Kazakh ships transit from the Caspian Sea to the Azov Sea in 2023
11:16 Chile launches the first icebreaker built in South America - The Maritime Executive