2022 December 29 14:49

Sovcomflot takes delivery of LNG-powered tanker Okeansky Prospect

Image source: PAO Sovcomflot



PAO Sovcomflot (SCF Group) says it has taken the delivery of an oil tanker of the new generation (Aframax, deadweight – 112,650 t) today, 29 December 2022. The LNG-powered tanker Okeansky Prospect was built by Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda (SC Zvezda, Bolshoy Kamen, Primorsky Territory).

The ceremony was attended by Aleksey Khaidukov, First Deputy CEO – COO, PAO Sovcomflot; Sergey Tseluiko, General Director of SC Zvezda; Pavel Shikhov, Director of the Far East Branch of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping.

As Aleksey Khaidukov said at the ceremony, the company’s practical experience of over five years in development and operation of LNG-powered tankers had contributed to introduction of advanced civil shipbuilding technologies in Russia.

A total of 20 orders for modern ships with a total deadweight of about 2 million tonnes have been secured by Zvezda with participation of Sovcomflot. Among them are tankers for crude oil and petroleum products as well as Arctic gas carriers.

Okeansky Prospect is the lead ship in a series of two Aframax tankers ordered by Sovcomflot to SC Zvezda. Upon completion of the ships they will be chartered by Rosneft under a long-term agreement for maritime transportation of Russia’s export cargo. LNG will be used as the key fuel thus decreasing CO2, NOx and SOx emissions.

The Okeansky Prospect tanker is 250 m long and 44 m wide. Its 1А/1B ice class allows for year-round transportation of oil from areas with challenging ice conditions, including ports of Russia’s Far East and Baltic basins. The ship will operate under the state flag of the Russian Federation with the crew of 21 members fully formed of Russian seafarers.

PAO Sovcomflot (SCF Group) is one of the world's leading marine energy transportation companies, specialising in the transportation of liquefied gas, crude oil, and petroleum products, as well as the servicing of offshore upstream energy production.

Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is being constructed by the Rosneft-led Consortium. The Shipyard’s order portfolio amounts to 39 vessels (59 vessels including options) at the moment. The Shipyard’s pilot throughput is provided for by Rosneft that placed an order for 28 vessels. Zvezda’s product line will include vessels of up to 350 tonnes displacement, components of marine platforms, ice-class vessels, commercial vessels for cargo transportation, specialty vessels, and other types of marine equipment of any complexity, characteristics and purposes, including those that had not previously been produced in Russia due to the lack of required launching and hydraulic structures.

Related links:

Far East shipyard Zvezda holds name-giving ceremony for new tanker of Sovcomflot >>>>

Zvezda Shipyard lays down yet another Aframax tanker for Sovcomflot>>>>

LNG remains optimal marine fuel to meet IMO goal set for 2050 >>>>

Photos contributed by Sovcomflot