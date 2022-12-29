2022 December 29 14:30

KfW IPEX-Bank finances dual-fuel RoPax ferry for TT-Line

KfW IPEX-Bank is providing financing in the amount of EUR 30 million for the German shipping company TT-Line's dual-fuel RoPax ferry “Nils Holgersson”. The ship is one of the most modern and environmentally friendly in its class. With a length of 230 metres, it offers space for 800 passengers and 300 trailers, according to KfW IPEX-Bank's release.



The Nils Holgersson is one of two new green ships delivered to TT-Line in 2022. The ferries are equipped with a LNG package from MAN Energy Solutions SE and many other components from German, Swedish and European suppliers. In addition to the environmentally friendly dual-fuel engines, which TT-Line has already used with Bio-LNG, they are equipped with further cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, including heat-insulating windows and 32 charging stations for electric cars. A special low-friction underwater coating and the streamlined hull shape ensure a high degree of energy efficiency.



With eight modern RoPax ferries, the private TT-Line shipping group has been offering a quick, environmentally friendly and affordable connection across the Baltic Sea between Germany, Sweden, Poland and Lithuania for 60 years. TT-Line transports approximately 1.000,000 passengers, 300,000 cars and more than 500,000 freight units annually, making it the market leader in direct transport between the continent and southern Sweden. TT-Line’s technology and environmental management has already received several awards. TT-Line has further developed its “Green Bridge" concept with the "Green Ship" corporate concept and began building the new generation of ferries in December 2019. The installation of diesel-electric drive systems in the existing fleet creates a further reduction in pollutant emissions. The company’s CO2 footprint is further improved with streamlined hull shapes and consumption-optimised speed management.