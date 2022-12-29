  • Home
  • News
  • KfW IPEX-Bank finances dual-fuel RoPax ferry for TT-Line
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 December 29 14:30

    KfW IPEX-Bank finances dual-fuel RoPax ferry for TT-Line

    KfW IPEX-Bank is providing financing in the amount of EUR 30 million for the German shipping company TT-Line's dual-fuel RoPax ferry “Nils Holgersson”. The ship is one of the most modern and environmentally friendly in its class. With a length of 230 metres, it offers space for 800 passengers and 300 trailers, according to KfW IPEX-Bank's release.

    The Nils Holgersson is one of two new green ships delivered to TT-Line in 2022. The ferries are equipped with a LNG package from MAN Energy Solutions SE and many other components from German, Swedish and European suppliers. In addition to the environmentally friendly dual-fuel engines, which TT-Line has already used with Bio-LNG, they are equipped with further cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, including heat-insulating windows and 32 charging stations for electric cars. A special low-friction underwater coating and the streamlined hull shape ensure a high degree of energy efficiency.

    With eight modern RoPax ferries, the private TT-Line shipping group has been offering a quick, environmentally friendly and affordable connection across the Baltic Sea between Germany, Sweden, Poland and Lithuania for 60 years. TT-Line transports approximately 1.000,000 passengers, 300,000 cars and more than 500,000 freight units annually, making it the market leader in direct transport between the continent and southern Sweden. TT-Line’s technology and environmental management has already received several awards. TT-Line has further developed its “Green Bridge" concept with the "Green Ship" corporate concept and began building the new generation of ferries in December 2019. The installation of diesel-electric drive systems in the existing fleet creates a further reduction in pollutant emissions. The company’s CO2 footprint is further improved with streamlined hull shapes and consumption-optimised speed management.

Другие новости по темам: alternative fuels, shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 December 29

16:04 Port of Oakland container volume declines 15% in November 2022
15:37 Russian Fertilizer Producers Association reports 15-pct fall of exports in 2022
15:14 Hyundai Samho lays keels for Knutsen’s LNG carrier pair - Offshore Energy
14:49 Sovcomflot takes delivery of LNG-powered tanker Okeansky Prospect
14:30 KfW IPEX-Bank finances dual-fuel RoPax ferry for TT-Line
14:18 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Year 2022/Week 52
14:03 S. Korean shipbuilders rank second in new global orders this year - Yonhap
13:51 Sempra announces sale and purchase agreement with RWE for Port Arthur LNG
13:24 Equinor marks 5 years of operations at world’s first floating wind farm
12:24 Japanese insurers to stop offering insurance coverage for Russian LNG from January 1 - Reuters
11:52 Israeli government approves privatization of Haifa Port - Jerusalem Post
11:13 MacGregor secures an order to supply RoRo equipment to two pure car and truck carriers for K Line
11:04 TransContainer launches regular service for cargo transportation from Far East to Volga Region
10:09 Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decease 18.5% in December 2022
09:25 EBRD ready to allocate $100 million loan for modernization of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company's activities
09:08 China ports container volume rises 4.2% in January - November 2022

2022 December 28

18:16 North America’s first LNG bunker barge completes 300th bunkering operation - Offshore Energy
18:08 FESCO announces its fulfillment of obligations to holders of exchange-traded bonds series BO-01 and full repayment of the issue
17:42 Petrobras launches tenders for Atapu, Sepia FPSOs - Offshore Engineer
17:23 Hyundai Heavy Industries cuts steel for Maersk’s 16,200 TEU methanol-fuelled boxship - Offshore Energy
17:06 EDGE Group’s Abu Dhabi Ship Building PJSC commences production of Falaj Class vessels for the UAE Navy
16:55 HHI to develop Korea’s first LNG/hydrogen mixed-firing engine - SAFETY4SEA
16:32 Revenues of Russia’s fishery companies in 2022 to grow by 18% — VARPE
16:24 Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding launches MSC’s new 24,100 TEU boxship - Offshore Energy
15:59 Port of Koper introduces lower port dues for cleaner ships from January
15:35 LNG floating terminal vessel Exemplar arrives in the Port of Inkoo
15:16 Rosmorport announces changes of tariffs for individual icebreaking services of its North-Western Basin Branch
14:38 Baltic Shipyard Yantar completed sea trials of oceanographic research ship Yevgeny Gorigledzhan, Project 02670
14:24 Maritime safety information approved over Iridium and Inmarsat GMDSS - Riviera
13:11 IMO appoints new Vice-Chair of the Marine Environment Protection Committee
12:53 AD Ports Group signs major agreements with Kazakh National Oil Company subsidiary
12:50 Modernization of RV Grigory Mikheyev increased its service life up to 15 years
12:12 Fjord Line rebuilds LNG-ships to resolve the impact of the energy crisis
11:52 TotalEnergies restarts Port Arthur refinery after winter storm - Reuters 
11:15 FESCO launches an intermodal service from China, Korea and Japan to Moscow via port Nakhodka
10:42 RF President signed Executive Order on special measures in response to price cap established on Russian oil
10:41 Erdogan extends port leases for pro-gov’t companies without holding tenders - Nordic Monitor
10:13 The Njord field platform and FSO upgraded and ready for another 20 years
09:59 RF Navy’s Baltic Fleet assists in state trials of IB Yevpaty Kolovrat
09:13 First ship with Russian fertilizers for Africa to arrive on December 31

2022 December 27

18:37 MOL concludes global commitment line agreement through transition linked loan
18:07 Europe’s LNG supply in December is set to exceed 19bcm - Montel
17:42 Xiamen Shipbuilding cuts steel for 1st LNG-fuelled PCTC for Bocomm Leasing - Offshore Energy
17:30 Astrakhan shipyard of USC to build four dry bulk / container carriers of Project 00108 for North-South corridor by 2025
17:17 Sembcorp Marine's acquisition of Keppel O&M won't be completed this year - Upstream
16:45 Iberdrola, Port of Rotterdam ink MoU on green H2 imports - Renewables Now
16:24 The volume of orders for the construction of LNG carriers up by 63% to 162 vessels in 2022 - Offshore Energy
15:21 Rosmorport changes tariffs for crew boats services in the seaport of Murmansk
14:58 Rosmorport changes tariffs for towage and additional icebreaking services provided by its Arkhangelsk Branch
14:25 Almost RUB 40 billion of budget allocations planned to build R/V Ivan Frolov for AARI
13:42 Metal Park to be created in Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi
13:17 COSCO completes the second phase of its project to create a green energy hub in the Port of Tianjin - The Maritime Executive
12:53 Tianjin Southwest Maritime receives 2nd multi-purpose LPG carrier - Offshore Energy
12:11 ONE to acquire three container terminals on the West Coast of the U.S.
12:11 RF Government allows two Kazakh ships transit from the Caspian Sea to the Azov Sea in 2023
11:16 Chile launches the first icebreaker built in South America - The Maritime Executive
11:03 INPEX enters LNG sales and purchase agreement with Venture Global LNG
10:33 Guangzhou Port and Evergreen Marine jointly build “Cloud Storage Yard” for sea-rail transport
10:00 Indian Register of Shipping completes prototype testing of indigenously manufactured ISO containers
09:35 Maersk signs an agreement to operate a new Cold Storage facility at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Saudi Arabia