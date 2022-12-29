2022 December 29 11:52

Israeli government approves privatization of Haifa Port - Jerusalem Post

The privatization of the Haifa Port was approved by Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli on Wednesday, according to Jerusalem Post.

The state's shares in the port - worth NIS 4.1 billion - will be sold to a group formed by Gadot Chemicals Tankers & Terminals Ltd and the Indian Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd.

The privatization of the port was first decided on in 2003 as part of a reform plan for the country's sea ports. The plan aims to increase competition at the ports and improve their efficiency.