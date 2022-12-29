2022 December 29 11:13

MacGregor secures an order to supply RoRo equipment to two pure car and truck carriers for K Line

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured a large order to supply RoRo equipment for two 6,900 CEU Pure Car and Truck Carriers PCTC to be built at Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding Co.,Ltd. for K Line (Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd) in Japan, according to the company's release.

The order was booked into Cargotec’s 2022 third-quarter order intake. The first vessel is scheduled to be delivered to the owner in the first quarter of 2025 and the second in the second quarter of 2025.

MacGregor’s scope of supply consists of design, supply, and installation assistance for a stern ramp, a side ramp, three sets of movable ramps, a ramp cover and a mobile deck lifter to each vessel.

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people worldwide.