2022 December 29 11:04

TransContainer launches regular service for cargo transportation from Far East to Volga Region

PJSC TransContainer (part of Delo Group) says it has launched its first regular service to transport cargo from the terminal of Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC, part of Global Ports, in which Delo Group holds 61.5% of shares) to Tolyatti.

The service is intended for importers from the Volga Federal District. Consumer goods, medical devices, car spare parts and electrical equipment are delivered on a weekly basis to the transportation and logistics center in Tolyatti and then redistributed among the region’s cities.

As part of the service, TransContainer provides its own equipment and arranges for railway transportation within Russia. The transit time from VSC to Tolyatti is ten full days.

“The launch of a new route will make it possible to diversify TransContainer’s logistics solution lineup in traffic with the Far East, which is especially relevant to our customers in the context of higher load on the Eastern Range of the Russian Railways. An extensive asset network also allows us to offer last mile service to our customers that includes delivery to the consignee’s warehouse,” noted Nikita Pushkarev, Sales and Customer Service Director of TransContainer.