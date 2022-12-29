2022 December 29 10:09

Ningbo Containerized Freight Index decease 18.5% in December 2022

In terms of container freight rates, the average value of the Ningbo Container Freight index (NCFI) 1 in November was quotes 828.3 points, have a significant decrease of 18.5% compare to last month, according to Ningbo Zhoushan port's release. From Ningbo to North America route, Freight rate has fallen sharply recently, and the cargo demand has improved near the Spring Festival holiday. The average freight rate of 40GP from Ningbo Port to Los Angeles port and New York& New Jersey port in December was $1392（-6.2%）and $2973（-23.2%）month-on-month respectively.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange