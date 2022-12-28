2022 December 28 17:06

EDGE Group’s Abu Dhabi Ship Building PJSC commences production of Falaj Class vessels for the UAE Navy

Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding (“ADSB”) has announced the commencement of the production of the Falaj3 Class Fast Patrol Vessels with a Steel Cutting Ceremony at ADSB Yard for the First of Class (FOC) vessel held on 21st December 2022, according to ADSB's release.

ADSB was awarded the contract to build four Falaj 3 Class Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for the UAE Navy in 2021. With its partners and with invaluable support from the UAE Navy, it has successfully completed the design phase of the project on schedule. The Falaj 3 Class of FPVs is a complex high speed warship with a state of-the-art sensors and combat systems and will be a significant addition to the UAE Navy capability.