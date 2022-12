2022 December 28 16:32

Revenues of Russia’s fishery companies in 2022 to grow by 18% — VARPE

Total turnover can reach RUB 589.03 billion

Revenues of Russia’s fishery companies in 2022 will grow by 18% with the total turnover to reach RUB 589.03 billion, the All-Russia Association of Fishing Industry (VARPE) said on its Telegram channel.

The growth was driven by a high catch in 2021. As of 19 December 2022, the catch fell by 2.7%, year-on-year.