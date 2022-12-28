2022 December 28 15:59

Port of Koper introduces lower port dues for cleaner ships from January

Port of Koper have been working on the introduction of the Environmental Ship Index (ESI) system as one of the projects of the International Association of Ports and Harbours, according to the company's release. It is a voluntary scheme used by ports to incentivise and reward cleaner and more environmentally friendly ships. The system involves 56 ports and 6,840 ships, which receive varying levels of relief from charges based on a certain score.

The amount of the allowance is determined based on the scoring carried out under the ESI scheme in line with International Maritime Organisation standards. The maximum point value is 100 points, awarded to ships that produce no or negligible exhaust emissions when berthed in port.

Based on this, Port of Koper updated the existing Port Dues Tariff by considering the models of other ports and the number or type of ships visiting the port. The concessions apply only to ships that are included in the ESI scheme and meet one of the conditions set out in the Port Dues Tariff. Ships included in the ESI scheme and scoring between 30 and 49.9 points inclusive shall be charged the dues set out in point 1 of the Port Dues Tariff, reduced by 5%. Ships scoring 50 points or more in the scheme shall be charged the dues set out in point 1 of the Port Dues Tariff, reduced by 10%. The maximum one-off discount is €1,000.