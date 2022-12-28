2022 December 28 15:16

Rosmorport announces changes of tariffs for individual icebreaking services of its North-Western Basin Branch

The FSUE “Rosmorport” North-Western Basin Branch notifies that from January 1, 2023, in accordance with the Order No. 1352 dated December 26, 2022, the tariffs for the individual icebreaking services rendered by the North-Western Basin Branch have been changed.

For more information on the new tariffs for individual icebreaking services provided by the North-Western Basin Branch in the Russian seaports of the eastern part of the gulf of Finland, see “Harbour Dues and Tariffs of the North-Western Basin Branch”.